Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Jackson grocery store

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One of the red kettles from the Salvation Army in Jackson has been stolen.

The Salvation Army said the theft happened on Wednesday outside a Kroger in Jackson, and the thief got away with an undetermined amount of money.

“Our prayers are with whoever did this as they must feel desperate to have done this,” said Jackson Corps Officer Major Patricia Grindle. “That said, the theft of this kettle is deeply saddening, but we will never give up on our mission to serve our neighbors in need right here in Jackson County.”

Details about the theft are limited at this time. Grindle hopes the theft does not discourage giving during the final bell-ringing weekend.

“This is a loss to us. Last year, we assisted over 22,000 individuals, whether it was through Christmas assistance or our year-round programs, including food or utility assistance, summer day camp and after-school programs, or through Pathway of Hope. So, the money is essential.”

The last day of bell ringing ends on Dec. 23. To donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website.

