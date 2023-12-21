Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday! We are almost to the final weekend before Christmas. Before you get started on last-minute errands, take a look at five stories to know.

1. Flint City Councilman Eric Mays taking aim at the city council president after getting suspended and then removed from the meeting by police. Wednesday’s special meeting was called in part to vote on suspending Mays and censuring Jerri Winfrey-Carter. Each accused of conduct unbecoming a city councilmember. Mays said he’ll file a federal lawsuit in response.

2. Police in Saginaw asking for help in Tuesday night’s deadly hit-and-run. It happened just before 6 p.m. near Burt and east Genesee. The victim was 55-year-old Edward Nichols of Saginaw. Investigators are looking for a newer, Ford Transit-style panel van, with possible damage near the front. Police said the van took off north on East Genesee right after the crash and it’s missing a black, plastic fog-light . The van also has a dark-colored decal on the passenger side.

3. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has three more food distributions in Saginaw before Christmas. The organization will pass out groceries at two locations Friday morning. The East Side Soup Kitchen has a distribution at 9 a.m. and the Saginaw YMCA at 10 a.m. Then, Saturday at 10 a.m., there will be a food giveaway at the Old Town Christian Outreach Center on Gratiot Avenue.

4. If you’re looking for some festive fun, something to put on your calendar. Leaman’s Green Applebarn is hosting a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” gathering Friday. There’s a special visit from the Grinch. You can also look forward to goodies, stories, and even make a gingerbread house. Supplies are limited, you’re asked to reserve a spot until Friday night at 7 p.m.

5. For centuries, people have gathered to recognize the longest night of the year and to celebrate the return of longer days ahead. Today is the Winter Solstice! You can take part in earth-friendly traditions at the Chippewa Nature Center to welcome in the season. Roll a beeswax candle, create a miniature Yule log and make a small evergreen wreath to take home. Take a peaceful walk along the lighted Arbury Trail and warm up by the fire. You can also shop for the holidays at the Nature Center Store. Check here for the hours.

