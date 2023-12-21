Tri-Valley and FNV compete in “Suicide Awareness Game”

By Mark Pearson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tri-Valley and FNV played in the “Suicide Awareness Game” at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena tonight.

Both teams honored Nathan, who would have been a senior at Swan Valley this winter.

The game featured a raffle and baked goods to raise money for prevention and awareness. The community was certainly there to show their support.

On the ice, Tri-Valley defeated FNV 5-3.

