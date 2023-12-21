Trooper shot in Bridgeport Twp. incident released from hospital, recovering

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGDEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police trooper who was shot in an incident in Bridgeport Township last week has been released from the hospital and is in recovering at home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 about 3:30 p.m., MSP troopers, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and the Michigan Department of Corrections attempted to arrest 51-year-old Deon William Watson on multiple felony warrants, including felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, MSP Colonel James Grady II said.

Related: MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting

MSP said Watson was shot. Even though medical aid was provided to him, he died on scene.

The trooper was shot by Watson twice, once in his bulletproof vest and once in his abdomen, MSP Lt. Vetter said.

He suffered serious injuries, Grady said, adding he was rushed to St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw.

On Dec. 21, MSP said the trooper was released in the hospital and is recovering at home.

Read next:
A serial killer set Detroit on edge. Police missteps over 15 years allowed him to roam free
File
West Michigan hospital releases top baby names for 2023
Baby feet generic
Livingston County woman wins nearly $500K in Michigan Lottery
Money (generic)
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car
Off-duty firefighter, police officer saves driver from burning car

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
Lafayette Street Bridge
Lafayette Street Bridge rebuilding project to begin in 2024
The Michigan Department of State today announced the state is bringing back a green and white...
State reissues green, white license plate; driver’s license, ID redesign
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 21
West Michigan hospital releases top baby names for 2023
Livingston County woman wins nearly $500K in Michigan Lottery
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car