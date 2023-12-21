West Michigan hospital releases top baby names for 2023

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A western Michigan hospital made a list of the most popular baby names of 2023.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals- Butterworth Hospital, compiled a list of the top baby names for 2023. The hospital had delivered about 30,000 babies from across the state of Michigan.

Here are the top 10 names chosen for boys and girls born at Butterworth Hospital:

Here are the most popular baby boy names at Corewell Health in West Michigan for 2023:

  • Theodore
  • Oliver
  • Henry
  • Miles
  • James
  • Liam
  • Maverick
  • Ezra
  • Leo
  • Noah

These are the top baby girl names at Corewell Health in West Michigan for 2023.

  • Charlotte
  • Amelia
  • Isla
  • Olivia
  • Sophia
  • Evelyn
  • Nora
  • Harper
  • Emma
  • Ava

