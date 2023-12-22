32-year-old Flint man struck by car, killed
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old Flint man is dead after he was struck by a car early Thursday morning in Flint Township.
Flint Township police officers responded to Beecher Road, east of the I-75 overpass, on Dec. 21 at 12:15 a.m.
The pedestrian, 32-year-old Brandon Luney, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators said the Flint man was in the road when he was hit by a car being driven by a 63-year-old.
Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call 810-600-3250.
