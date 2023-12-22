Buick dealerships taking buyouts from GM as company transitions to EVs

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Almost half of Buick dealerships across the country are opting to take buyouts from General Motors (GM) and dropping Buick rather than spending the money to sell electric Buick models.

“Well to be honest, I think it’s a normal business turnover,” said Wolfgang Bauer, a distinguished professor at Michigan State University.

He said he isn’t surprised to see GM offering its Buick dealerships buyouts as it transitions to electric vehicles (EVs).

“If McDonald’s were to decide to sell pizza right now, and were to tell their franchisees, ‘Hey, you need to install all this pizza-making equipment. You need to train people for that, and it’s going to cost you so much.’ And then every franchise would have to make the calculus: ‘Is this going to be paying off for us or not?’”

Tony Young owns four dealerships across the state, and he said his dealership in Vassar took the buyout.

“We didn’t lose dealerships, we just lost a franchise -- a low-volume franchise -- at a dealership,” Young explained.

As for Bauer, he thinks the transition to EVs will continue to accelerate.

“I love driving my EV. I also have a gas-powered car in my garage. And whenever I can, I take the EV,” he said.

Bauer said he’s part of a collaboration at Michigan State that’s working to develop electric vehicles that can utilize swappable batteries.

“Sort of like your power tools at home, where you take the battery out, and you swap a new one in, and you’re ready to go again as opposed to having to plug your power tool in for a couple of hours before you can operate it again,” he said. “I predict that EVs will have the same future where you don’t have this range anxiety anymore. You don’t have to wait several hours to recharge your EV when you’re on the road.”

GM said by next year, there will be a thousand Buick dealerships nationwide.

GM also said roughly 90 percent of the country’s population will still be within 25 miles of a Buick dealership.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.