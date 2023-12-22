Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan post office is helping spread Christmas cheer beyond the U.P.

Welcome to Christmas, Michigan. A town with a handful of businesses and only 400 year-round residents.

Despite that, thousands of letters are sent each year, postmarked from this festive locale. The Munising Post Office has carried out this tradition since the closing of the Christmas Contract Post Office about two decades ago.

Munising Postmaster Ruth Chambers says the town’s name has led to a Christmas-time tradition.

“Some people will put all of their Christmas cards in a box with a note, ‘put the Christmas postmark on it’ and we do have people nationally who send in their Christmas postcards,” said Chambers.

Christmas, Mich. got its name in 1938 when a man opened a holiday gift factory. It’s no longer here, but the town is still recognizable for its giant Santa Claus, and aptly named streets.

While Scrooge’s Alley and Jingle Bell Lane don’t see many international visitors, people from around the world turn to Christmas, Mich. for the special postmark.

“We had one from Germany,” recalled Chambers. “It was a little while ago but somebody sent payment with a card and asked us to put a stamp on it, postmark it, and send it back.”

It turns out Christmas is on the radar beyond the holiday season.

“We actually, unusually, have year-round people coming in asking for the Christmas postmark,” said Chambers. “And there are more. It’s a rare day in December where we don’t have someone coming in with a box of letters to say, will you please put the Christmas postmark on these?”

If you would like your Christmas letters or gifts postmarked from Christmas next year, you can mail your letter to the Munising post office with a note requesting the stamping, or you can drop it off in person: 220 Elm Ave, Munising, MI 49862

