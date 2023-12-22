‘Drive Sober’ campaign aims to save lives this holiday season

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly, but police frown upon impaired driving, and agencies across Michigan are beefing up road patrols.

Another holiday weekend is quickly approaching, but that doesn’t change traffic laws. That’s why Michigan State Police are hoping you follow their campaign: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Have fun during the holidays, but do it responsibly,” said Katie Bower, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The campaign is already underway and will go until Jan. 1.

It involves law enforcement from all levels; state, county, and local will have an increased presence on the roads with zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence.

“Impaired driving is not only illegal, it’s very, very deadly,” Bower said. “This is a behavior that can be prevented. When somebody gets behind the wheel that’s impaired -- either by drugs or alcohol --they’re making a choice to do something that could be deadly to them, but deadly to others.”

According to state police, deadly traffic crashes during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays have risen from 2018 through last year.

That’s why police agencies are asking people to use designated drivers or ride-shares instead of getting behind the wheel.

“The holiday season, there’s a lot of opportunity for parties, family get-togethers, having fun, festivities. And so, there’s more opportunity to maybe partake in alcohol. So, we just want people to be more aware of their decisions,” Bower said.

She said during 2022, there were 1,123 traffic deaths in Michigan alone, with 40 percent of those involving drugs or alcohol.

“That’s almost 450 people that made the decision to drive impaired and they could have lived if they would have chosen to drive sober; 450 people,” Bower said.

She said that number is why the campaign is so important. She hopes that informing people and making them more aware of their decisions will help save more lives around the holidays.

“The loss of a life is the biggest risk that we don’t want anybody to take,” Bower said.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 22, AAA will begin its Tow to Go initiative, offering a free tow to get a driver and car to a safe spot within a 10-mile radius.

