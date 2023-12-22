Fire damages abandoned Edith Baillie Elementary School

By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at an abandoned elementary school in Buena Vista Township Thursday night.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 about 11:58 p.m., firefighters were called to the abandoned Edith Baillie Elementary School at Findley Street and Norman Street in Buena Vista Township.

The Saginaw Fire Battalion Chief said a fire had consumed a large portion of the building when firefighters arrived, adding the fire took about four hours to put out.

Fire agencies from Saginaw, Buena Vista Township, Bridgeport Township, Bay City, and Spaulding Township all assisted, the battalion chief said.

The battalion chief said a firefighter suffered one minor injury, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Edith Baillie Elementary School has been closed since January 2003.

