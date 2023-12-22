Flint Councilman Eric Mays files motion for temporary restraining order following suspension

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Councilman Eric Mays filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order in connection with his recent suspension from the council for conduct unbecoming of a City Councilmember.

On Friday, Dec. 22, attorneys for Mays said an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order was filed in connection with Flint City Council suspending Mays for three months at a special meeting Wednesday night.

The motion was filed against council members Ladel Lewis and Eva Worthing, Flint Police Chief Terence Green, the city of Flint, and the Flint Police Department.

It requests either a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction that would prohibit the Flint City Council from enforcing Mays’ suspension.

Mays’ attorney Joseph Cannizzo Jr. provided the following statement:

At the Special City Council Meeting of December 20, 2023, Council President Ladel Lewis and her cohorts – Vice President Candice Mushatt, Councilman Quincy Murphy, Councilwoman Judy Priestley and Councilwoman Eva Worthing – voted on an unjust and illegal Resolution to suspend the 1st Ward Councilman, Eric Mays, from his duly-elected Council Seat for the next three months. It’s not even Christmas yet, and sadly, if this unlawful Resolution is permitted to stand, all of the voices of Flint’s 1st Ward will be silenced until the Spring of 2024. Eric Mays and the Lento Law Group will not allow that to happen. Through our emergency motion, Councilman Mays seeks to enjoin enforcement of the unlawful Resolution and retake his seat on the Council, restoring the voices of the 1st Ward residents who Ladel Lewis and her comrades have unjustly stifled.

Mays’ attorney is requesting the motion to be heard as soon as possible or at least before the next city council meeting on Jan. 3.

Recall language was approved in August against Mays after he was suspended for his behavior and using profanity at a meeting.

