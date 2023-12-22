Former vice chair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers speaks on Trump accusations

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Former President Donald Trump has been accused of trying to pressure two Michigan canvassers into voting against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in Wayne County.

“There’s no way in the world did I -- or anyone in that room -- know that the President of the United States would be calling into the parking lot to talk to two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers,” said Jonathan Kinloch, the former vice chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

He said he still can’t believe a sitting president would try to tamper with the election results in Wayne County.

“When I asked Monica Palmer, ‘What did he talk about? Why did he call?’ she said to me that he just thanked them for their service. And I thought that was kind of awkward. And so you know, we just went along with the day, and next thing you know, all of this is coming out a few years later,” Kinloch said.

According to the Detroit News, during the Nov. 17, 2020 phone call, Trump told the two canvassers that they would look “terrible” if they certified results after having initially opposed certification, going on to say, “We’ve got to fight for our country. We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

“He was denying the election and all that, but I did not believe that he would actually interfere at that level. We’ve never had -- and that’s one of the things I mentioned to Monica Palmer and William Hartmann -- we’ve never had any interference from our party officials, Democrat or Republican, the Secretary of State, Governor, or anyone, have we ever had to worry about them calling us and trying to weigh in on certifying an election,” Kinoch said.

A Trump spokesperson released a statement saying that Trump’s actions “were taken in furtherance of his duty as President of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

It’s election integrity that Kinloch believes Trump meddled with, and he hopes Trump -- or anyone else -- is never allowed to do that again.

“We cannot have a single individual try to turn election norms upside on its head to the point of driving people to believe that they hold these high offices and that they somehow can unilaterally stop the people’s voices from being heard,” Kinoch said.

The former president’s 2024 campaign neither confirmed nor denied the recording’s legitimacy, insisting in a statement that all of Trump’s actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections.

