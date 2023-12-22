Friday, Dec. 22, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! The last Friday before Christmas, mid-Michigan! Have a great day ahead! Check these five stories to know today.

1. The Detroit News reported new recordings that reveal former President Donald Trump pressured two Republicans with the Wayne County Board of Canvassers against certifying the 2020 election. It was recorded Nov. 17, 2020 by someone with the canvassers. A Trump campaign spokesperson said Trump’s actions were ”in furtherance of his duty as President of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

2. Bay City and the Bay County Road Commission wants your input on a traffic concern. Provide your experience when using North Henry Street between Jenny and Wilder Road, as well as State Park Drive between Wilder Road and the Bay City State Park. This survey is part of a federal grant application and your voice may help efforts to fund future infrastructure updates and projects. The survey is open until Jan. 26.

3. The City of Flint asking non-profits to submit grant proposals. The city is looking to award federal funds from several different agencies. There will be two agency application workshops where you can ask questions. Those will be on Jan. 9 and Jan. 18. The deadline for the proposals is Feb. 2.

𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐃𝐁𝐆, 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐒𝐆 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 The City of Flint is seeking proposals...

Posted by City of Flint on Thursday, December 21, 2023

4. AAA is set to begin its Tow to Go program in Michigan, starting today. The program is aimed to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays. They said when someone uses the program, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

5. The Rock Church in Fenton hosting a special event Saturday in Flint. The Christmas at the Dort Center Celebration will feature live music, a food giveaway and a message of hope. Doors open at 11 a.m. It starts at noon. Parking and admission are free.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

