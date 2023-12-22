Michigan State destroys Stony Brook at home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State men’s basketball team dominated Stony Brook at home, 99-55.

The Spartans were led by Jaden Akins who had a game-high 22 points.

MSU’s Tyson Walker added 17 while freshman Xavier Booker tallied 11 points off the bench.

Michigan State shot 59.4 percent from the field including knocking down 12 threes.

MSU will have a little bit of a break before they take on Indiana State on December 30.

