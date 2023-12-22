Rain moves through this evening, drizzle could linger Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a quiet few days around Mid-Michigan, rain and drizzle have returned to the area this afternoon.

That rain is expected to become more widespread as the night goes on, and will stick around through the overnight as we move into the weekend. While it won’t be a heavy rain and we should keep conditions manageable on the roads, drizzle may linger at times through the weekend and the wet weather chances will pick up again for multiple days next week.

For a complete look at that forecast, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is expected to move back into the area on Friday night. (WNEM)

Rain will remain scattered through the early parts of this evening before a more widespread area of rain moves in as the night goes along. As of 5 PM, that area of rain was closer to Chicago and southwest Michigan, but will be moving northeast through the night and will eventually overspread most, if not all of Mid-Michigan. You can track the rain all evening long, using our Interactive Radar.

Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s tonight. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected with this rain as it passes through, and beyond being wet, roads should be okay to as our temperatures will remain above freezing with our overnight lows. We should land in the middle and upper 30s for most areas tonight.

Rainfall amounts should remain around 0.50″ or less by the time it ends on Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Rain is expected to move out quickly on Saturday, but drizzle could linger much longer. (WNEM)

Rain should be done around noon if not before on Saturday, but know that despite the more substantial rain moving out, drizzle is possible during the afternoon and evening, keeping the dreary conditions around at times through the start of the weekend. We won’t have a lot of wind on Saturday either, so there won’t be much help drying things out, so expect the damp conditions to continue.

Highs on Saturday are expected to move back into the 50s. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday, thanks to a warmer start to the day, will manage the 40s despite all of the clouds to start the weekend.

Drizzle looks possible through Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, with light winds continuing overnight. Temperatures should remain in the middle 30s to around 40.

Hopefully as the wind picks up slightly through the day on Sunday we’re able to dry things out and get rid of some of the drizzle, but looking at some of the lingering moisture near the surface, we’ll leave a precautionary chance for drizzle through Sunday morning, hopefully making some progress into the afternoon and evening as Christmas Eve ramps up.

Highs on Sunday will climb back toward 50. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 40s to around 50 as we close out the weekend, with winds out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Christmas Day & Next Week

We’re still expecting Christmas Day to start dry, but there is a system that will be moving through the Great Lakes region next week, and it will be taking it’s time doing so, bringing rain chances and even some snow chances toward the end of the week. It’s too early for specifics, but once Monday night rolls around, plan on things being unsettled through at least Wednesday, if not Thursday and Friday, too.

Rain is expected to return Monday night, and could linger for a few days. (WNEM)

If there is a day that could be drier, Wednesday could be that day as we may be able to sneak into the dry sector of the system.

We’ll monitor trends through the weekend as we get closer to next week. Until then, have a safe and wonderful holiday!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.