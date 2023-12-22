Sprinkles possible at times today before rain tonight

Kyle Gillett has your First Alert forecast!
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out this morning mostly around freezing. While these are ‘cool’ temperatures in general, they are still above average for this time of year. Lower-middle 30s are ‘normal’ during this time of year during the middle of the afternoon. Expect the lower 30s to remain in place through middle-late morning before we start warming up. Temperatures reaching the 40 mark is expected for the Bay region and southern Mid-Michigan while the upper 30s are expected in the Thumb and north of the Bay.

Expect cloudy skies today ahead of active weather moving in tonight. We could see some spotty areas of drizzle this afternoon and evening, so a few sprinkles will be possible but the majority of our activity will arrive tonight.

TV5 First Alert Forecast Friday Morning
TV5 First Alert Forecast Friday Morning(WNEM)
Scattered showers will likely move in between 10pm and 1am from southwest-northeast. Showers will linger through Saturday morning likely exiting the area between sunrise and 10am. By noon I expect us to be just about all dry. That said, I will add that the main activity moves out by this point but spotty areas of drizzle may remain in place through the afternoon.

Despite skies remaining generally cloudy, we will be adding a few more degrees to the forecast Saturday. Expect lower 40s north of the Bay and in the Thumb with middle 40s elsewhere.

It should be a decent travel day!

TV5 First Alert Forecast Friday Morning
TV5 First Alert Forecast Friday Morning(WNEM)
