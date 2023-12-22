Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton mother on hospice has been accepted into the Cleveland Clinic.

Allison Coon has a worsening case of gastroparesis -- a disorder that paralyzes her stomach muscles, making it hard to digest food.

Previous coverage: Holding out hope: Young mother fighting for her life in hospice

The Cleveland Clinic was Coon’s only hope after she was discharged from treatment at U of M and the Mayo Clinic said her disease had progressed too much to accept her case.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has already organized transportation for the former EMT to and from the clinic with generous donations.

“We wanted to get the message to the Cleveland Clinic. There was nothing else this local market could do for her, and because of the story here on Channel 5, the Cleveland Clinic reached out to David Custer and we have an appointment for her,” Swanson said. “They are the experts in this disorder. I have arranged with Medstar Ambulance company that’s going to transfer her at no charge. So, we have had some incredible success. So, thank you Channel 5.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.