Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic

A Burton mother on hospice has been accepted into the Cleveland Clinic.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Allison Coon has a worsening case of gastroparesis -- a disorder that paralyzes her stomach muscles, making it hard to digest food.

The Cleveland Clinic was Coon’s only hope after she was discharged from treatment at U of M and the Mayo Clinic said her disease had progressed too much to accept her case.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has already organized transportation for the former EMT to and from the clinic with generous donations.

“We wanted to get the message to the Cleveland Clinic. There was nothing else this local market could do for her, and because of the story here on Channel 5, the Cleveland Clinic reached out to David Custer and we have an appointment for her,” Swanson said. “They are the experts in this disorder. I have arranged with Medstar Ambulance company that’s going to transfer her at no charge. So, we have had some incredible success. So, thank you Channel 5.”

