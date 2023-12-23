Areas of fog linger the next few days, unsettled Christmas night & beyond

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain has moved out of Mid-Michigan, but the damp conditions left behind are expected to stick around for awhile.

Very little wind is present around Mid-Michigan and with plenty of clouds, we’re not getting any help from the sun to dry things out either. Things will feel pretty damp and stagnant the next few days, and we’re starting to become concerned about dense fog potential on Monday morning for Christmas Day. That’s something we’ll be watching closely as we move into Christmas Eve night and early Christmas Day. And into Christmas night, things will become unsettled once again.

For a look at your entire week, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain has been out of Mid-Michigan for some time now, but don’t discount the possibility of lingering drizzle or a passing sprinkle through this evening or overnight with all of this lingering moisture around. We’ll also be keeping tabs on visibility with very light winds, if any overnight. Local pockets of dense fog are possible into Christmas Eve morning.

Low temperatures for tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures won’t move much tonight, with lows in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll be in the 30s and 40s for much of the evening, before we start dropping a touch overnight.

Sunday: Christmas Eve

Fog during the morning hours should gradually lift into midday and the afternoon, but cloudy skies will linger. Drizzle and sprinkle potential should primarily be during the morning hours, too.

Highs for Christmas Eve. (WNEM)

Highs will be on the warmer side, with temperatures well into the 40s, if not reaching the low 50s in our warmest locations. Those temperatures will be accompanied by a southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, gusting to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected into Sunday night, but Santa will be dealing with that fog potential once again into Christmas Day. Lows will be settling in the upper half of the 30s and low 40s.

Christmas Day & Next Week

Unsettled conditions are expected into next week. (WNEM)

We’re still expecting Christmas Day to start dry, but there is a system that will be moving through the Great Lakes region next week, and it will be taking it’s time doing so, bringing rain chances and even some snow chances toward the end of the week. It’s too early for specifics, but once Monday night rolls around, plan on things being unsettled through at least Wednesday, if not Thursday and Friday, too.

We are closely monitoring fog trends into Christmas Day morning. (WNEM)

We’ll also have to watch fog potential into Christmas Day morning, too. Some of our models are projecting Sunday night & Monday morning to be the foggiest morning that we have, with that fog potentially being dense for many. We’ll have a better handle on the specifics of Sunday night’s fog as we get into tomorrow with more specific temperature, wind, and humidity trends.

Mild temperatures are expected Christmas Day. (WNEM)

If there is a day that could be drier, Wednesday could be that day as we may be able to sneak into the dry sector of the system. That trend has been fairly consistent for a few days now, so we’ve lowered our chances to 20% for just some spotty showers on Wednesday.

We’ll monitor trends through the weekend as we get closer to next week. Until then, have a safe and wonderful holiday!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.