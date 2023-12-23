‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty

A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky, Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say one of their K-9s died in a shooting when they were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities said the suspect Vaughn Malloy was also killed in the shooting that involved officers Thursday night in Stonington.

State police said K-9 Broko was the dog involved.

They said he gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the line of duty death of our beloved canine K-9 Broko,” representatives with the Connecticut State Police shared. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense.”

State police and surrounding police departments formed a procession to take the deceased dog home.

Witnesses shared that they saw the suspect walk out in front of an armored vehicle before shooting the dog.

“K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” the Connecticut State Police shared. “His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

