Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas is just a couple days away and kids can barely wait.

To help ensure all children have gifts to open on Christmas morning, one area church is giving back in a big way.

Genesee Road Church of God in Flint invited parents out who may be struggling this holiday season to pick out some gifts for their little ones.

Today marked the ninth year of their annual toy giveaway.

The church takes in donations all year long to make the event possible.

“We collect toys all year and do this to help families in the community, there are hard times,” said church clerk Shannon Rynca. “We give away anywhere from 6,000 to I think 12,000 toys was the biggest year.”

Lead pastor Vaughn Eller knows many families are struggling this year.

“Inflation’s up, you know, it’s hard out there for a lot of people,” Eller said. “So we just want to be a blessing and be a light in a dark world. That’s kind of our hope and our message for today, it’s just bless, love on people.”

Excess toys from the giveaway will go the Whaley Children’s Center and Flint area Santa, who delivers toys to hotels on Christmas Eve.

