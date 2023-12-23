Michigan State University basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown

By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in the leg in his hometown, News 10 confirmed on Saturday.

Fears, a freshman, was in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois during MSU’s holiday break.

Police told News 10 that Fears Jr’s injuries were not life-threatening, and that he is expected to recover.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery,” said Coach Tom Izzo.

Fears took to Instagram just before 4:00 p.m., saying that his injury was a minor setback and that he’s going to be “good,”

Fears was ranked as the number one recruit in Illinois by 247 Sports and On3 Sports, and number two by ESPN and is averaging 3.5 points per game in 12 games thus far for MSU.

