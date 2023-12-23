Showers and drizzle possible Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have been dealing with rain showers and reduced visibilities across Mid-Michigan this morning as a subtle disturbance moves through. So far, estimated rain totals range from around 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches. Thankfully this rain will likely leave the area behind almost completely by noon. Despite this, expect conditions to remain pretty gloomy today with overcast skies, fog (eventually diminishing) and off/on drizzle.

Temperatures are starting warm in the middle-upper 30s and low 40s -- well above normal for this time of the morning. Through the afternoon we should warm into the lower-middle 40s. Tonight temperatures cool back down into the middle - upper 30s keeping us above freezing.

Drizzle will be possible off/on at times today with increasing drizzle chances tonight. Fog will also likely return to a degree tonight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures warm up from the middle-upper 30s to the middle-upper 40s to even near 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon - despite the overcast skies remaining in place. Morning fog and drizzle will remain a possibility through the morning and early afternoon.

Outside of drizzle, we shouldn’t see any ‘actual rain’ during the day Sunday. In fact our next rain chances should hold off until later Christmas evening. Right now, it appears that relatively dry conditions will be in place Christmas morning-early Christmas afternoon (though some fog will be possible once again). Rain arrives Christmas evening and lasts off and on Christmas night, through Tuesday and continues to come in waves through Thursday.

