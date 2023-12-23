Vote for TV5′s Game of the Week

(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s time to vote for the next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season, sponsored by Saginaw Career Complex and Saginaw Intermediate School District.

This week, teams will be playing in tournaments, so the next Game of the Week will be featuring the championship game of one of the following tournaments: Boys Marlette Holiday Tournament and Boys Vassar Holiday Tournament at Hemlock.

Cast your vote below. The poll will close at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and the winner will be announced on Tuesday during our 5 p.m. show.

