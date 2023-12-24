East Side Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While some may be looking forward to opening up gifts over the holidays, many are looking for a way to escape the cold and enjoy a warm meal.

That’s where the East Side Soup Kitchen comes in, serving the community year-round since 1980.

“We could not do what we do without our volunteers. We are a small staff of seven, so it takes at least 20 people just to do a daily meal. Our daily count right now is around 750 meals per day,” said Diane Keenan, the Executive Director of the East Side Soup Kitchen.

Serving a lot of food, especially around the holidays, is made possible with the help of many volunteers.

“I think they look forward, not only to coming for the meals, the clothing store, but also for the friendships that we provide. We know a lot of them by faces and names and they know us too,” said Mary Ann Johnson, a volunteer. “It’s just been very fulfilling for me.”

Keenan said she wants to say thank you to everyone in Saginaw that comes out, to help everyone in the community a warm meal, friendly company, and of course- A Merry Christmas.

“Thank you for those who’ve donated and don’t want to be acknowledged. Thank you for those who donated poinsettias, money, gifts, time, talents. Thank you,” Keenan said.

