East Side Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer in Saginaw

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While some may be looking forward to opening up gifts over the holidays, many are looking for a way to escape the cold and enjoy a warm meal.

That’s where the East Side Soup Kitchen comes in, serving the community year-round since 1980.

“We could not do what we do without our volunteers. We are a small staff of seven, so it takes at least 20 people just to do a daily meal. Our daily count right now is around 750 meals per day,” said Diane Keenan, the Executive Director of the East Side Soup Kitchen.

Serving a lot of food, especially around the holidays, is made possible with the help of many volunteers.

“I think they look forward, not only to coming for the meals, the clothing store, but also for the friendships that we provide. We know a lot of them by faces and names and they know us too,” said Mary Ann Johnson, a volunteer. “It’s just been very fulfilling for me.”

Keenan said she wants to say thank you to everyone in Saginaw that comes out, to help everyone in the community a warm meal, friendly company, and of course- A Merry Christmas.

“Thank you for those who’ve donated and don’t want to be acknowledged. Thank you for those who donated poinsettias, money, gifts, time, talents. Thank you,” Keenan said.

Read next:
Flint Councilman Eric Mays files motion for temporary restraining order following suspension
Eric Mays
Buick dealerships taking buyouts from GM as company transitions to EVs
Buick vehicles generic
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time
christmas lights generic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
We are closely monitoring fog trends into Christmas Day morning.
Areas of fog linger the next few days, unsettled Christmas night & beyond
12 Days of Christmas
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 24th
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
12 Days of Christmas
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time
Kyle Gillett has your forecast.
TV5 Weather Update: Saturday morning, Dec. 23