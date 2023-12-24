Genesee Co. Sheriff releasing inspirational children’s audio book

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local sheriff is taking his mission to protect, serve, and unify to new levels by releasing a children’s book that encourages kids to find what makes them special.

“The Majik Gopher” written by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, can now be listened to for free.

“I love tapping into people’s lives, breathing life into them. That was a story my dad had worked in our lives,” Swanson said. “He would always say that when we were sad or something happened ‘hey the magic gopher came.”

Swanson said this inspired him to create the book, which now features a foreword by his father.

“We all have a gift. My gift could be different from yours, but you can use your gift to impact people, to influence people,” Swanson said. “The storyline of Majik himself is really what is beautiful because we all can to them.”

Swanson hopes anyone who listens to the book is able to recognize how they are special, worthy and that they have a purpose.

In a special release, anyone can listen and watch Majik’s story, narrated by the sheriff himself.

“Sometimes even big kids don’t even feel like they’re heard,” Swanson said. “It generates these talks.”

You can listen to “The Majik Gopher” here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.