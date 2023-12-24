Genesee Co. Sheriff releasing inspirational children’s audio book

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talks about his children's audiobook, "The Majik Gopher".
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local sheriff is taking his mission to protect, serve, and unify to new levels by releasing a children’s book that encourages kids to find what makes them special.

“The Majik Gopher” written by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, can now be listened to for free.

“I love tapping into people’s lives, breathing life into them. That was a story my dad had worked in our lives,” Swanson said. “He would always say that when we were sad or something happened ‘hey the magic gopher came.”

Swanson said this inspired him to create the book, which now features a foreword by his father.

“We all have a gift. My gift could be different from yours, but you can use your gift to impact people, to influence people,” Swanson said. “The storyline of Majik himself is really what is beautiful because we all can to them.”

Swanson hopes anyone who listens to the book is able to recognize how they are special, worthy and that they have a purpose.

In a special release, anyone can listen and watch Majik’s story, narrated by the sheriff himself.

“Sometimes even big kids don’t even feel like they’re heard,” Swanson said. “It generates these talks.”

You can listen to “The Majik Gopher” here.

Read next:
Buick dealerships taking buyouts from GM as company transitions to EVs
Buick vehicles generic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time
CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS GENERIC
East Side Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer in Saginaw
While some may be looking forward to opening up gifts over the holidays, many are looking for...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Young mother on hospice accepted into Cleveland Clinic
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
We are closely monitoring fog trends into Christmas Day morning.
Areas of fog linger the next few days, unsettled Christmas night & beyond
12 Days of Christmas
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time

Latest News

While some may be looking forward to opening up gifts over the holidays, many are looking for...
East Side Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer in Saginaw
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 24th
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
12 Days of Christmas
Local church helping kids in need one gift at a time