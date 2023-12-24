Michigan State Basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. injured in shooting

By Cole Martens
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University announced Saturday day afternoon basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

Fears Jr. suffered non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound near Joliet, Illinois.

MSU’s head coach Tom Izzo said in a statement quote, “Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.” end quote.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.

