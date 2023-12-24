Professional Boxer Claressa Shields host 3rd annual Christmas Giveaway in Mt. Morris

By Cole Martens
Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In Mt. Morris... The G.W.O.A.T... Claressa Shields held her 3rd annual Christmas giveaway to everyone in the area at At Gym.

Hundreds of people were lined up around the building throughout the event to get free clothes, food and health products, meet Santa Claus and pick out some toys to take home.

The Shields Community Outreach Program holds events throughout the year to help all those in need.

