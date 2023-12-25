Car crashes into Saginaw Twp. home

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A car crashed into a home in Saginaw Township on Monday.

On Monday morning, Dec. 25, a car crashed into a home near the corner of Brockway Road and Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Fire and Saginaw Township police were called to the scene.

The car caused some damage to the home, police said, adding one man was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Saginaw Twp. crash (WNEM)

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.