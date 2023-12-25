Car crashes into Saginaw Twp. home

By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A car crashed into a home in Saginaw Township on Monday.

On Monday morning, Dec. 25, a car crashed into a home near the corner of Brockway Road and Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Fire and Saginaw Township police were called to the scene.

The car caused some damage to the home, police said, adding one man was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Saginaw Twp. crash
Saginaw Twp. crash(WNEM)

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

