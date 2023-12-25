Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in two deaths from Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

Authorities said the shooting took place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Hamilton.

When officers got there, they found two young boys inside, who died from their injuries. One person has been taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities want you to reach out if you know any information. Please contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

