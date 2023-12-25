Fog remains as a storm arrives late on Christmas night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quieter weather is in place for those traveling tonight, and trying to make it to mid-Michigan by Christmas morning. The foggy conditions today will still cause issues going into Monday as the warmer temperatures peak early this week. We are also monitoring a system to moving through, but the energy is disjointed making the forecast unsettled this week.

The Night Before Christmas morning is cloudy and foggy. (WNEM)

Tonight - Mostly cloudy skies will stay overhead. Temperatures will remain mild in the low 40s overnight. With the warmer temperatures gliding over the cold ground, the foggy conditions will continue. The fog will reach it’s thickest point before sunrise Monday morning.

Foggy conditions will make travel tricky Christmas morning. (WNEM)

Visibilities will be under a mile making road travel difficult. Use low-beam headlights, guide along the white fog line to the right of the road, give yourself extra time and space, and do not pass other vehicles. Visibilities do not start to improve late morning into the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10mph.

Christmas Day is warm and foggy. (WNEM)

Christmas Day - Foggy conditions start out Christmas morning with visibilities under one mile. Those who travel later in the morning will still have thick fog to navigate, so be mindful before hitting the roads Monday morning. Temperatures will bring some big heat for Christmas Day with a high of 54 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph, but could pick up a little bit and gust towards 20mph. Late on Monday as system will start to near the state and bring rain for the last few hours of Christmas Day. Have the TV5 First Alert Weather app on your new devices to track the rainfall tomorrow night.

Hour-By-Hour showing rain for Monday night. (WNEM)

Tuesday - As many head back to work, temperatures are not cutting any slack. Highs will still be warm and in the mid 50s on Tuesday. Winds remain out of the southeast at 10-15mph and gust around 20mph. The rain from Monday night will carry into Tuesday morning. Plan on a wet start to the day. The rain will mainly be in the morning, but will still be scattered for the day. This system will continue to influence the forecast through Thursday.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast showing the system breaking apart and leaving a few showers Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

