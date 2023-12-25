GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Night Before Christmas morning is cloudy and foggy.
Fog remains as a storm arrives late on Christmas night
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter...
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown...
The Detroit Lions clinch their division for the first time since 1993 with the win over Minnesota

Latest News

For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane