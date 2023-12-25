Monday, Dec. 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Merry Christmas, mid-Michigan! Welcome to a Monday morning. We have a decent day ahead and here are five stories to know for the day ahead.

1. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard Sunday to wish them a happy holidays and thank them for their service. Whitmer spoke to those serving in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Germany, who are tackling a wide range of challenges in air intelligence, cyber operations, logistics and security. Right now, there are about 400 members serving away from home.

2. Michigan State University men’s basketball freshman, Jeremy Fears Jr., is out of the hospital after being shot in the leg in his hometown in Illinois over the weekend, ESPN reported. Police said a gunman entered a Joliet home and started to shoot, hitting him and a woman. Fears Jr. was shot in the thigh. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

3. If you’re looking for a Christmas dinner, a local soup kitchen has you covered. Midland’s Open Door will have its special holiday dinner and festivities from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The meal is free at it’s location on West Buttles.

4. Celebrate a green Christmas with tonight’s Powerball drawing. If someone wins the jackpot tonight, it will be the fourth time a Powerball was won on Christmas. The jackpot is at $638 million with a cash option sitting at $321 million. The last Christmas Powerball jackpot was 10 years ago when a ticket in Missouri won more than $71 million. You have until 9:45 p.m. to pick up your ticket.

5. Don’t forget to check out TV5′s “Sounds of the Season” as we partner with area high school musical and choral ensembles for an hour long special. Listen to Christmas songs and arrangements while you hear messages from your favorite TV5 on-air personalities. You can catch it on TV5 at 9 a.m. or 5 p.m. tonight or TV5+ at 10 p.m.

