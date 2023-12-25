New program will aid, empower Flint mothers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – We’re only a week away from 2024, which is a year that will change a lot for pregnant mothers in the city of Flint.

Flint’s Rx Kids program will be going online, giving mothers in the community a new outlet of funds to help provide for their new and young families.

“The Rx Kids program would just bring so much of a peace of mind for a lot of moms,” said Alana Turner, a mother who is expecting her second child.

In early January, enrollment information will roll out on how every pregnant person in Flint in 2024 can get access to a resource to help even the playing field in taking care of their children. The program diversified in helping all mothers of Flint, no matter the background, says it has no other goal but to empower the mothers of its community.

“To have the city of Flint be a part of this program unlocks a message that we are here and we are standing alongside this amazing village that is supporting our moms and our babies,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician.

Working with a group of expecting mothers living in Flint has helped provide the program a unique perspective of understanding what life can be like living in Flint.

For mothers who are a part of the group, they say the new resource will mean a world of difference for parents trying to keep their heads above water, being able to utilize the resource for many costs associated with raising a family like childcare, transportation, clothing, and cribs.

“It’s us listening. It’s not us educating, it’s them educating us,” Hanna-Attisha said.

“It can put a lot on you, especially during that first year of life when you may not be working as much as you usually would,” Turner said. “You don’t have the normal income that you usually would.”

Turner is expecting her second child in April of next year and -- having a young son already -- something that has become noticeably more of a strain on her pockets has been the prices of groceries.

“I plan to breastfeed, but there are moms that have to buy expensive formulas every month. Specific formulas for babies’ dietary needs that money could help. Just anything unexpected,” she said.

Valentine’s Day in 2024 will have a double meaning for some in the community, also serving as the date of the official launch party for Rx Kids.

With $41 million of the $55 million raised so far for the program, the goal of serving mothers in Flint for the next five years is getting closer.

“Flint has birthed some amazing things: amazing ideas, amazing movements, amazing policies. And I think this is going to be another example of an amazing thing that started in Flint, but quickly spread across the nation,” Hanna-Attisha said.

“Just being a part of this. I’m excited, I’m excited to see it launch. I’m excited to see my community benefit from it. I’m just overly happy and very proud of Dr. Mona and just everybody who she’s been working with to put this together,” Turner said.

