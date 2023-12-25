Temperatures starting to normalize as rain returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today was a warm and green Christmas, and a very different scene from last year. Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine while we had it because clouds have moved in for the rain chances that are entering the forecast. The storm that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Central Plains will only bring scattered showers to mid-Michigan. The warmth holds, but a reality check is starting to appear in the weather data.

Tonight - Clouds continue to fill in as rain chances climb. Rain showers will move in south to north. Flint will start to see the rain around 8pm. The majority of the rain falls overnight. You can watch Interactive radar here.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast shows the rain picking up tonight. (WNEM)

Besides the rain, the lows tonight will have a chance of being in the record books. In 1936, 45 degrees was the warmest low temperature recorded in Flint and Saginaw. Lows tonight are forecasted around 48 degrees which could be the newest warm low. In Houghton Lake the previous record is at 41 degree from 1936. Lows there are forecasted around 43 degrees. Winds overnight will be out of the east southeast around 10-15mph and gusting around 20mph at times.

Record warmth possible overnight. Could have new warmest low in mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Hour-By-Hour Forecast has most of the rain out of the area besides our northern counties. (WNEM)

Tuesday - As many head back to work, much of the rain will be wrapped up by the morning commute. Northern locations will have the last bit of rain. Still some clouds will remain as a few isolated rain showers are possible. Many won’t pick up the afternoon rain, but the chance is not 0%.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast shows the isolated shower chance for the back half of Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will still be well above the average of 32 degrees when reaching back into the mid 50s again. Winds keep the southeast direction with speeds around 10-15mph and gusting to 20mph. Rain chances start to rebound late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Wednesday - The forecast gets tricky as the system that has brought the early week rain is starting to get pulled by another source of energy. We will leave a 30% chance of rain showers in the forecast, but plan on them to be widely scattered across mid-Michigan with the Thumb standing the best chance for picking up on some rain. Highs start to fall, but will still be warm for late December sitting around 47 degrees. The temperature slip aligns with northwest winds at 5-10mph.

Travel Forecast - Those traveling after Christmas or for New Years look to have favorable conditions. With the rain chances take roads slow when wet. Temperatures drop back onto the 30s around New Years so we will monitor for snowflakes to start mixing in. Stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Travel between the holidays is looking alright with scattered rain chances. (WNEM)

