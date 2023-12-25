Warm Christmas with rain showers tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The entire TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas filled with cheer, memories, and family today! Warm weather is the big headline for Christmas Day as a storm system continues to circulate to our west near the Great Plains. This will eventually bring rain showers into our area later this evening and through the Monday night timeframe. Most rain will taper-off by noon on Tuesday, though remaining warm tomorrow. If you have any travel this Christmas morning, be on the lookout for fog! The National Weather Service has cancelled its Dense Fog Advisories, but know that visibilities are still being impacted this morning.

If your skis are all set and ready to go, or your have your snowmobile tuned up and ready to hit some trails but wondering when the snow will return, unfortunately it may still be awhile before we see any snow that’s ski-able or rideable. There are some signs our pattern will start changing around soon which will at least bring some colder air back (which is a start!), though we still need many factors to align before any notable snow returns to Mid-Michigan. More details are below.

Today

Visibilities have dropped to around one mile or slightly under in many locations across Mid-Michigan this morning. We have not seen any delays on our roadways so far this morning, but as always if you encounter dense fog, give yourself some extra space and reaction time! Overall, clouds will hold on strongly today though rain doesn’t return until after sunset tonight. The first showers will arrive in Owosso, Chesaning, and Flint around 8 PM or slightly after. They’ll move in from the south and will be light/steady. This rain continues into the overnight.

Showers will slowly start from the south on Monday evening. (WNEM)

Highs will be quite unseasonably-warm today, in fact they’ll be over 20 degrees above-normal! The normal high on Christmas Day is 32 degrees, though we see a high of 55 degrees today. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. The reason for such a warm-up today is with a low that’s circulating closer to Iowa and Missouri that’s bringing a large rush of mild air from the Ohio River Valley into Mid-Michigan. This warm weather will not last all week, give those numbers a check in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Christmas Day will be warm! (WNEM)

Tonight

Rain showers from the evening will overspread the area even more through the middle of the overnight hours. We currently have the TV5 viewing area under a 90% chance of rain overnight as rain becomes almost completely widespread for a few hours after midnight. These showers will remain light/steady as they move from south to north.

The most rain will move through right in the middle of the night. (WNEM)

Lows will also be mild at 48 degrees with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The normal low tonight is 21 degrees, we’ll be almost 30 degrees above-average! In 1936, both Saginaw and Flint had a record warm-low at 45 degrees. We’re likely to set a new record tonight in both locations.

Saginaw and Flint will likely set a new warmest-low tonight. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Any rain showers left from the overnight will continue to taper-off as the morning progresses. It’ll mostly just be our northern counties who see steady rain in the morning, showers will be more isolated as you travel south. By noon is when most activity wraps up, though clouds stay stubborn through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Showers will be tapering-off through the morning. (WNEM)

Rain accumulation will range from 0.1″ to 0.25″ for most of our area. Overall, this is not going to pose any excessive rainfall threat, though with everything having been just so damp recently, any low-lying areas in yards and fields may see some puddling or standing water.

Through Midday Tuesday, most should see rain totals from 0.1" to 0.25". (WNEM)

Highs will stay warm at 54 degrees with a south southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. This will be the last day in the 50s for the week and may be the last time we see temperatures near this level for the foreseeable future. A discussion on this is in the next section below.

Tuesday will also be mild. (WNEM)

Pattern Change Ahead to Bring Colder Weather?

The caveat or disclaimer that always comes with a longer-range look at the forecast is that things can, and likely will change, especially as small details become clearer. However, when looking out around one week or longer in the forecast, the main thing we’re watching for are patterns and trends. If these patterns are consistently being picked up across our various forecast models, then we start to have higher confidence in that phenomenon being able to happen.

Currently, there is a decent trend where cold air in Canada starts to reach farther south into the northern US, including the Great Lakes region starting later this week. This is due to a combination of an area of high pressure forming in the Northern Pacific Ocean and the jet stream losing some speed. Like spinning pizza dough in the air, the slower the spin the lower the edges of the crust fall towards the ground. The jet stream follows somewhat of a similar principle in the winter months, where as the crust (jet stream) falls downward, then cold air from the north is able to intrude farther south.

As a result, temperatures will start to run in the 30s by the end of this week (right before the New Year) and long-term guidance into the first week of January is pointing towards temperatures being able to stay more cold/winter-like during this time. Additionally, a northwest wind flow should start to develop. In theory, this should bring some lake-effect snow showers to the western side of the state. Any disturbances or clippers that travel through this flow and over our area would also have the ability to develop a better potential for snow showers as they pass through. Currently, we have no data telling us exactly when -- or even if -- any clippers form in the long-range forecast, but this will be one of the key things to just keep some tabs on as we go into early-January. If this happens though and the cold weather remains, then we should be able to start seeing more snow in the forecast!

We’ll keep you updated as always! If you’re waiting for snow, just keep doing your snow dance!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.