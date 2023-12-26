AAA: State gas price average holds steady through Christmas holiday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers likely won’t notice much of a difference in price at the pumps this week as the state gas price average rose 1 cent over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 21 cents less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average remains higher than the state at $3.13 per gallon. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “With drivers heading home from their holiday destinations, we may see pump prices continue to fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest price is in Mackinac County at $3.09 per gallon. The lowest is in Dickinson County at $2.71 per gallon.

