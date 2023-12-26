AAA: State gas price average holds steady through Christmas holiday

The Michigan state average is up 1 cent from last week
Gas pump
Gas pump(KOTA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers likely won’t notice much of a difference in price at the pumps this week as the state gas price average rose 1 cent over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 21 cents less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average remains higher than the state at $3.13 per gallon. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “With drivers heading home from their holiday destinations, we may see pump prices continue to fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest price is in Mackinac County at $3.09 per gallon. The lowest is in Dickinson County at $2.71 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys
Saginaw Twp. crash
Car crashes through fence, into Saginaw Twp. home
Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
The Night Before Christmas morning is cloudy and foggy.
Fog remains as a storm arrives late on Christmas night
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26
The son was taken into custody for attempted homicide.
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Saginaw Twp. crash
Car crashes through fence, into Saginaw Twp. home
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Dec. 26
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know