Damp & warm Tuesday, cooling down later this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The warm weather from Christmas will continue today all as a large low continue to circulate in the Great Plains. That low has become stagnant in its eastward movement, though eventually we’ll begin to see that picking back up in the next 24 to 48 hours. As that low begins moving east again, it will continue to hold some rain shower chances in our area through Thursday. Overall, the key takeaway going through the middle of this week is that conditions will remain damp. There will be a small break in this though on Friday and Saturday, though we’ll be cooler by that time. Check out those temperatures in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

The majority of the overnight rain has already moved through Mid-Michigan this morning. At this point, we’re expecting any remaining rainfall to stay more isolated though the clouds hold on pretty firmly through today. Roads are expected to stay more damp through the day, though drylines will be able to form where traffic picks up more.

Most rain today will be isolated. (WNEM)

Highs today stay unseasonably warm due to a continued southerly wind flow. We’ll reach up to 54 degrees this afternoon. The normal high for December 26th is 32 degrees. Today’s wind will start to veer from the southeast to the southwest, maintaining speeds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be warm in the 50s again. (WNEM)

Tonight

Towards the beginning of the overnight timeframe, conditions will remain quiet but another round of scattered showers will be developing over Ohio and move north into our area. This will come in after midnight and be in the form of a steady rain. We’ll see those showers particularly across the Thumb and the Saginaw Bay. They’ll start to pivot into our northern counties around sunrise.

More rain picks up again on Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Lows will be around 10 degrees cooler than Sunday and Monday nights, closer to 39 degrees. The wind will continue veering, starting southwesterly early in the night before becoming northwesterly by sunrise. Wind speeds will be light though at only 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday

Those scattered showers will mostly be in our northern counties during the daytime, remaining light. The rest of Mid-Michigan will remain under mostly cloudy skies, though the one exception may be our southwestern communities such as Alma, Chesaning, and Owosso. Here, clouds could be thinner allowing for a little more sunshine compared to others.

Most showers on Wednesday will be up north. (WNEM)

With the aforementioned low continuing to spin to our south and the changing wind directions, temperatures will remain more steady through the daytime. Highs should only reach up to around 44 degrees which will only be about five degrees above where they’ll start in the morning.

Wednesday will be cooler than Christmas and Tuesday. (WNEM)

Another round of light, scattered showers will move through on Thursday as those northern showers pivot back to the south again. A lot of these showers will move in off of Lake Huron during this southerly pivot. By Thursday night those showers will be wrapping up. The rain accumulation from Tuesday night, all the way through Thursday, will be highly variable across our area. Particularly though, the Thumb should see the most in that timeframe with some areas potentially closing in on 1″, while our western counties are likely to only be around 0.25″. In our eastern areas where more rain will be picked up, it is worth noting this will be spread out over two days.

Through Thursday, our eastern counties should see the most rain. (WNEM)

Cooling Down Towards the Weekend

Once we’re behind that low in the Great Plains, a northwesterly wind flow takes over. This will usher in a brand new, cooler airmass from Canada that will return our area to more seasonable weather conditions. Highs will fall into the upper 30s by the end of this week, then potentially the lower 30s for the first week of January. This will also bring lows down into the 20s each night.

These temperatures would be more conducive for snow production (along with the northwest wind flow), though the one thing we’re missing overall are repeated disturbances or fronts to enhance that snow production. We’re currently only seeing one disturbance on Sunday which could bring some light snow showers, but into early next week the weather appears to remain relatively tame. We’ll just be colder than the week prior at Christmas. As always, we’ll keep you updated if we see any potential for snow showers increase!

Despite the weather still remaining a little bit drier, for our ice fishers the cold weather is welcome news. With temperatures mostly staying at-and-below freezing, along with the cold overnights, inland lakes should start to freeze up more along with the inner sections of the Saginaw Bay. It’ll take a couple of weeks for ice to become safe, but if you’ve been waiting to get out to fish this forecast is starting to look more favorable into January!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.