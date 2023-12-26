Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

By Justin Van't Hof
Updated: 22 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas break is a time for students to spend time with loved ones.

Marquette Area Public School Social Worker Kara Graci says many students look to technology over break to fill time.

“There are studies out there that have said that teen technology and social media increases over Christmas break up to 70% and that would equate to about eight hours per day, which is a lot. It’s not really conducive for any human being to be doing that for eight hours a day,” Graci said.

Graci says social media and technology use in kids and teens can have serious health consequences.

“Some of the things that we see are physical health declines, weight gain, increased risk for body dysmorphia or eating disorders. There’s a high risk for exposure to sexual content which then can also affect mental health,” Graci said.

Alyssa Slattery works for MARESA and is a licensed therapist at Marquette Alternative High School. Slattery says many students are aware of the harms of social media.

“They say they wish that they never had access to social media to begin with,” Slattery said. “They wish that their parents sort of held off until they were older because they recognized the negative effects that it had on their overall well-being.”

Slattery has a tip for parents when approaching the discussion of technology use.

“Just having conversations about it, bringing it to light like how as a family can we work together on this? I think that most families will find that the whole family unit probably struggles with overuse of technology. So everybody recognizing hey, this is something I want to work on,” Slattery said.

Slattery says having a conversation about technology expectations, planning more family activities and modeling good behavior can help your child reduce time spent on technology over break.

