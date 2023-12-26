‘It hurts bad’: Family mourning Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run

A family is asking why as they’re hit with heartache: Last week their loved one was killed after he was struck by a van and the driver drove off.
By James Felton and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is asking why as they’re hit with heartache: Last week their loved one was killed after he was struck by a van and the driver drove off.

The family can’t help but wonder if their loved one would be alive today had the driver just stopped to check on him.

“It’s going to be hard for me because now I don’t have but one brother left,” said Linda Evans.

Evans is grieving the loss of her brother Edward Nichols.

Edward Nichols
Edward Nichols(Courtesy photo)

Police said Nichols was struck and killed by a white Ford transit-style van near the intersection of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 19. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Genesee and its driver has not been found.

Related: Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run

“I know it was an accident but you just leaving, you made it like murder,” Evans said. “Just come forward, just come forward. It’s OK. Just come forward. It’s OK.”

Nichols’ niece Kristy Watkins said her uncle was great with her kids and now they’re heartbroken.

“When my daughter found out that he was gone, the first thing she did was look at me and said, ‘Mama, who can I cook with? Who’s going to take me to the park?’” Watkins said.

She said she can’t understand why the person behind the wheel of the van just drove on.

“If you would’ve hit him and then just went back and checked on him, maybe he could’ve still been alive, you still could’ve saved him. But it’s like, you left and didn’t even bother to even check and see if he was OK. So yeah, it hurts,” Watkins said. “It hurts a lot.”

She said while her family is in pain, they don’t hold any anger towards the driver.

“Don’t let this eat you alive. Don’t let this have a burden on your life. Just turn yourself in. I mean, we’re not mad, we’re just hurt that he went out this way,” she said.

Authorities said the van should have damage near the front area and missing a black plastic fog light insert that was located near the crash scene. The van also has an unknown dark-colored decal along the passenger side and is blank on the driver’s side.

A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.
A 55-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, Dec. 19.(Saginaw Police Department)

In the meantime, the family said it would be a blessing to find the driver.

“You took my big brother from me, I don’t have him no more and I need him. It hurts, it hurts bad. It’s hurting real bad for me. I can’t do no more,” Evans said.

Anyone with any information should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1289 immediately.

Read next:
AAA: State gas price average holds steady through Christmas holiday
Gas pump
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Toledo police lights
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
New program will aid, empower Flint mothers
We’re only a week away from 2024, which is a year that will change a lot for pregnant mothers...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys
Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Saginaw Twp. crash
Car crashes through fence, into Saginaw Twp. home
The Night Before Christmas morning is cloudy and foggy.
Fog remains as a storm arrives late on Christmas night
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

Latest News

A family is asking why as they’re hit with heartache: Last week their loved one was killed...
‘It hurts bad’: Family mourning Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26
The son was taken into custody for attempted homicide.
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Saginaw Twp. crash
Car crashes through fence, into Saginaw Twp. home