Parents of teen shot, killed on Christmas Eve speak out

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Christmas will never be the same for two families in Flint. Two teenagers were shot and killed on Christmas Eve, turning what should have been a night of peace into a night of violence.

The parents of one of the teens have a message for the city; they want to see changes dealing with gun violence and blight around the city.

“Put the guns down and keep your kids out of abandoned houses,” said Melissa Vredeveld.

The news of finding out they just lost their son to gun violence Christmas night was like a fever dream and has devastated parents Melissa Vredeveld and David Wines.

They said although their son Logan was a free-spirited 15-year-old who lived life on his own terms, they never saw his trials and tribulations taking his life from him.

“No way, they were good boys. Hardheaded but, good boys,” Vredeveld said.

Wines said looking at the generation that is being raised now, he would like to urge other parents to guide their children better as he feels that is a major contributor to why the violence happened at an abandoned home.

“Parents keep your kids home and stop this craziness,” Wines said. “Get these guns and all this, these weapons and things of death away from all these kids.”

Understanding that some things can’t be controlled, Wines said blight around the city has become a major hazard for its residents. Even more so now, knowing his son was killed inside an abandoned home that somehow had electricity with security cameras.

“I can’t blame it all on the city, but the city needs to do a better job about either boarding these abandoned houses up or demolition is the number one answer,” Wines said.

Now, the 1400 block of East Hamilton Avenue will forever bring a dark cloud over the loved ones of Logan and the other teen who was killed.

“Tear these houses down so they don’t have a place to go and do all of this ignorance,” Wines said.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting as the investigation continues.

Flint police are asking anyone with information to call them.

