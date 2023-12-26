Temperatures start to drop as scattered showers continue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Warm weather fans will want to bottle up the weather we’ve had lately because winter temperatures are going to return to the forecast. With the gradual transition to 30s, precipitation chances this week will stay in the liquid form. Even this morning, it was so warm that Saginaw and Flint both set new records with their morning low being the warmest measured since 1936 on this date. Plus, the storm in the Central Plains disrupting travel will continue to impact our local forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours.

This Evening/Tonight - Mild temperatures remain this evening as cloudy skies will keep some of the heat near the ground. Lows will be in the 40s, and reach their lowest point at sunrise. The clouds are sticking around because rain chances will continue through the night.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast has the few rain showers this evening shifting eastward before becoming steady before sunrise. (WNEM)

The coverage will be mainly east of I-75 towards the Thumb and becomes steady after midnight. You’ll want to check the Interactive Radar in the TV5 First Alert Weather app tomorrow morning. By sunrise the rain will be across the thumb, Saginaw Bay and northern counties. The rain starts to go in different directions due to energy in the upper atmosphere. Winds will be shifting towards the northwest by sunrise around 5-10mph.

Wednesday - The energy mentioned above will start to have the rain going in directions that are not traditional to mid-Michigan. The morning rain will be steady around the Thumb, Saginaw Bay and northern counties, but then start to retro back west.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast displays the thumb has a higher chance for rainfall on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Some locations like Flint will have a better chance at more dry time tomorrow, but the showers will still be scattered. Keep an eye on radar if traveling Wednesday.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast has steady rainfall for Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10mph and that will bring in cooler air. That will cause temperatures to fall back into the 40s. The day starts with upper 40s, but cools out by sunrise. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s in the early afternoon.

Hourly temperatures on Wednesday bottom out before a slight rebound early in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Thursday - Scattered rain continues on as the system bringing the rain has fallen apart by then. The rain will come in from the east before eventually sagging south. Monitoring radar for the next 24 to 48 hours will be a big help as you run in and outside. Temperatures on Thursday still hold 40s, but continue to slowly drop through the rest of the week.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast shows the rain kicking back into mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Travel around the turn of the New Year still looks favorable, but there is a chance for snow showers during the second half of Sunday, so stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.