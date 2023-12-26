Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday morning, mid-Michigan! Hope the holiday was kind to you and you spent it with loved ones. If you are back to the grind today, here are five stories to know.

1. A driver is okay after crashing into a Saginaw Township home Monday morning. Police said a 27-year-old man was driving too fast and lost control of his car. It smashed through a fence and into the house near the corner of Brockway and Wieneke Roads. Authorities said the car did some damage to the house, which was empty at the time, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

2. One person is in custody after two boys in Flint were shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Flint police said the shooting happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday on East Hamilton. When officers got to the scene, they found the boys inside a home, where they died from their injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. Call police or Crime Stoppers if you know anything.

3. Enrollment information will roll out in early January for the RX Kids program in Flint. The program will give money to expecting moms, throughout Flint, for their baby’s first year of life to help pay for childcare, transportation, clothing and cribs. Valentines Day is set to be the official launch party.

4. General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues. GM said the issues are not safety-related. Sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software. Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

5. Crazy Vines Winery offering a yoga and wine event. It’s teaming up with Wild Heart Yoga to offer a gentle yoga class paired with your favorite wine, cider or mocktail. Plus, those who attend can stay after to enjoy charcuterie. It starts at 7 p.m.

