3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A South Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son opened everyone’s presents in the middle of the night.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.

The photo shows it is still dark outside.

“Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents,” Reintgen wrote alongside the photo.

The post has since received nearly 7 million views.

The Reintgens told TODAY that they had their three children – ages 6, 3, and 1 – asleep by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve before setting presents underneath the tree.

The 3-year-old woke up his parents in the middle of the night to ask for a pair of scissors. That’s when they discovered he had opened everyone’s gifts.

Mom Katie Reintgen then had to quickly rewrap as many gifts as she could, but she focused on the 6-year-old’s and 1-year-old’s gifts.

“We didn’t rewrap our middle child’s gifts,” Scott told TODAY. “We figured he’d experienced the adrenaline rush of unwrapping already!”

The parents said they talked to their 3-year-old son about the importance of letting everyone open their own gifts.

