Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave at the Arizona-Nevada border as Luis Alonso Paredes.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Remains found by hikers in a shallow grave 47 years ago near a lake on the border of Arizona and Nevada have been identified.

The man was Luis Alonso Paredes, who was from El Salvador but may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 23, 1976, in a desert area in northwestern Arizona, just east of Lake Mohave.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy at the time revealed that the victim was likely in his early to mid-30s and had been shot in the head at close range. But despite authorities collecting fingerprints during the autopsy, the case soon went cold and the victim remained nameless for close to five decades.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release that it revived its investigation in October by comparing the fingerprints to all available fingerprint records, leading to the identification.

But authorities say they haven’t been able to locate any relatives of Paredes, who may have been employed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy in the San Francisco area about a decade before his death.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to contact them with any information about the case that could help them locate relatives of Paredes.

