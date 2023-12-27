BBQ restaurant opens after 2 year wait

After two years of preparations and renovations, Scratch BBQ is now open in Flint Township.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
“This has just been a long journey and we’re just glad it’s here and hope it continues to go well,” said Amy Lintz, co-owner of Scratch BBQ.

The new restaurant is in the former Fuddruckers building on Austins Parkway off Miller Road.

The owners, a husband and wife team, said they offer what they call “fast dining barbecue.”

“It’s kind of like going to the deli. If you want to try a quarter-pound of brisket a half-pound of pulled pork, it’s based on weight and that’s what you pay for. And then you kind of make your way down the line and you’ll see all the sides we have as well,” Lintz said.

The different meat choices are smoked over night with applewood in the restaurant’s thousand-gallon smokers.

The owners said several TVs will be installed ahead of New Year’s Day to watch the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Scratch BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except for Tuesday.

