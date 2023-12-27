Damp weather with scattered showers persists Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers remain in the forecast today and Thursday as the storm system in the Great Plains makes its eastward trek towards the Atlantic Ocean. Wrap-around moisture continues to stream into our area because we’re on the northern side of that’s system’s circulation. This will also maintain some of the relatively milder conditions through the next few days too. Although we won’t be in the 50s like Monday and Tuesday, 40s will still be common before we get completely behind the low into the weekend.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory this morning north of the Saginaw Bay which expires at 7 AM. Even though there aren’t any of these advisories in the Thumb, we have seen some heavy fog settling in there too. If you have any travel through Iosco County, or if you’re traveling between Caro and Bad Axe, you may need to allow for a few extra minutes on your drive this morning.

Today

Wet roads are common across much of Mid-Michigan again this morning as patches of drizzle and showers moved through overnight. We’re expecting more showers to start to develop near the Saginaw Bay and into our northwestern communities as the daytime progresses. Most rain today will continue to be light or steady. Out of everyone though, our southwestern communities and southern row of counties are likely to have the most rain-free time today. Use our Interactive Radar to track the rain if you need to head out anytime today!

More showers will be able to develop westward on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will also stay quite steady through the daytime, this morning we’re continuing to hold onto temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. Most of those upper 40s will level out closer to 45 degrees during the daytime, but overall we’ll only see temperatures vary by two or three degrees throughout the entire day. Our wind will be north northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph, starting to slightly turn more directly out of the north into the evening and night.

Temperatures stay very steady through the day. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll enter another lull in shower activity tonight with only a few isolated sprinkles possible, but clouds will be able to hold on. With how much moisture we’ve had the last few days and temperatures remaining quite steady, we could wake up to more fog again on Thursday morning. Lows tonight will only fall to about 40 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

More fog could form Wednesday as conditions stay damp. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

More clouds will still hold on with light, scattered showers picking back up during the daytime Thursday. These showers will move from east to west and be around our area for much of the daylight hours.

Thursday will see more showers. (WNEM)

Temperatures will only rise to around 42 degrees on Thursday with the large low to the south continuing to slowly move east. Despite being colder than Monday and Tuesday, Thursday will be around 10 degrees above-normal for late-December.

Thursday will also see temperatures staying fairly steady. (WNEM)

Just through Thursday evening, our northern communities could still pick up over 0.5″ of rain in localized swaths. In the Rain Predictor below are the two day totals between Wednesday’s and Thursday’s showers. Our southwestern communities are most likely to pick up the least amount of rain over the two days, likely below 0.25″.

Our northern counties will see the most rain between Wednesday and Thursday. (WNEM)

Some showers will linger into the overnight but one new development we’re keeping tabs on is another brief period of showers on Friday. As the low pulls even closer to the Atlantic Ocean, it will begin to force the new airmass from Canada into the Great Lakes which will bring a weak boundary with it, along with a shift to a northwest wind. Along this boundary we could see a narrow window of showers forming that would move from north to south. This will partially depend on how much moisture is leftover by Friday, but that likelihood is starting to increase overall. Stay tuned for more updates regarding this timeframe of the forecast

Friday could briefly see a ribbon of showers moving from north to south. (WNEM)

The steady temperature trend will also hold into Thursday night, then Friday, with numbers only changing up to around five degrees between night and day. Eventually, the northwest wind that takes over on Friday will drop lows on Friday night into the upper 20s, which will set our area up for the gradual cooldown through the weekend. Take a look at those temperatures in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

