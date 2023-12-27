Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
Police Lights Generic
Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys
Edward Nichols
‘It hurts bad’: Family mourning Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump’s name will be on the primary ballot in Michigan after a ruling...
Michigan voters respond to court ruling allowing Trump on ballot
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
Food at Scratch BBQ
BBQ restaurant opens after 2 year wait
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots