Gloomy weather continues tonight & Thursday

Kyle Gillett has your Wednesday evening forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mild, gray, and muddy will remain the story for the final week of 2023. This is due to the same slow moving storm system that we have been dealing with since Christmas Eve continues to slowly sweep across the Great Lakes. Expect a break from all this gloom by Saturday!

Temperatures in the 40s keeping things mild and muddy this afternoon wont cool off to much tonight. You can expect upper 30s and lower 40s across the state tonight making for a very warm and very above normal overnight period.

This warmth and excess moisture it likely to lead to fog redeveloping overnight and tomorrow morning leading to reduced visibilities. Along with patchy fog, scattered showers will continue to across through Mid-Michigan tonight. Only lighter activity is expected, though an isolated heavier shower is not impossible. Patchy drizzle will also linger tonight.

TV5 First Alert Wednesday Evening Forecast
Tomorrow will likely start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across Mid-Michigan tomorrow morning and likely only warm by a degree or two during the afternoon into the lower-middle 40s.

Thursday likely begins with a few showers and drizzle, in addition to patchy fog in the Thumb and Bay Region. This will mean we should have a few wet roadways with reduced visibility at times tomorrow morning, both before and after sunrise.

Showers, drizzle, fog, and overcast continue for much of the day Thursday (yay 😒) . Showers will lighten up just a little for your Thursday evening and Thursday night as the main axis of moisture is shifted northward. Showers return Friday before F-I-N-A-L-L-Y some sunshine on Saturday.

