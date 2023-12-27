Humane society hopes to raise $10K to end 2023

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Society of Midland County said it wants to end a great 2023 with a bang.

Its year-end fundraiser begins at midnight on Dec. 28 and runs through noon on New Year’s Eve.

Their goal is $10,000 and they’re putting on a contest in an effort to make it happen.

“Who doesn’t love a good gift card, especially at the end of the year?” said Jesse Fletcher, executive director of the Humane Society of Midland County.

She is hoping the chance to win a $100 Meijer gift card will fuel one last round of donations for 2023.

From midnight Dec. 28 through noon Dec. 31, anyone donating at least $25 will be entered to win the gift card.

Fletcher told TV5 what these donations are used for.

“Kind of everything, from our animal welfare to helping us pay for our lights, to our staffing situation, to kind of everything all-encompassing in one,” she said.

Fletcher shared what it would mean to her to bring in $10,000 in donations to wrap up 2023.

“Honestly, it would be like sprinkles to the cupcake because we’ve had just such a phenomenal year with getting so many animals adopted out and being able to replace our cat condos,” she said. “For us, like I said, it’s the sprinkles, or the whipped cream, or whatever you want to call it, or the extra toppings. For us, it would just be the perfect way for us kind of end of 2023 and really kick off big for 2024.”

She said the community has been great to her organization this year and she’s looking forward to an even better new year.

Click here to donate to the Humane Society of Midland County.

