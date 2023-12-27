Michigan Lottery makes 53 residents millionaires in 2023

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Fifty-three Michiganders became millionaires in 2023 by winning the lottery, the Michigan State Lottery (MSL) said.

The MSL said topping the wish lists for those winners were new homes, new cars, luxury vacations, and financial security.

The biggest prize won in 2023 was $8.75 million, won from a Lotto 47 jackpot on Aug. 19. According to the MSL, the winning ticket was purchased by a Kent County man at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood.

Related: $8.75M winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kentwood

Lottery players won more than $3 billion in prizes in 2023, the MSL said, adding the 53 prizes of $1 million or more accounted for more than $98 million in winnings for players.

Additionally, the MSL said more than 250 players won prizes of at least $100,000 in 2023.

Read next:
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Michigan Supreme Court will not hear appeal in Trump case, allowing him to appear on primary ballot
Corte Suprema de Michigan mantiene a Trump en boleta electoral
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
Zulily
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
Police Lights Generic
Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
Edward Nichols
‘It hurts bad’: Family mourning Saginaw man killed in hit-and-run
Tuesday will be warm in the 50s again.
Damp & warm Tuesday, cooling down later this week

Latest News

Suspect charged
Sheriff: Medical episode may have caused deadly crash in Gratiot Co.
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 27
Police Lights Generic
Flint police investigating deadly shooting of two boys
Two teens killed on Christmas Eve
Parents of teen shot, killed on Christmas Eve speak out