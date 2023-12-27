Michigan Lottery makes 53 residents millionaires in 2023

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Fifty-three Michiganders became millionaires in 2023 by winning the lottery, the Michigan State Lottery (MSL) said.

The MSL said topping the wish lists for those winners were new homes, new cars, luxury vacations, and financial security.

The biggest prize won in 2023 was $8.75 million, won from a Lotto 47 jackpot on Aug. 19. According to the MSL, the winning ticket was purchased by a Kent County man at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood.

Lottery players won more than $3 billion in prizes in 2023, the MSL said, adding the 53 prizes of $1 million or more accounted for more than $98 million in winnings for players.

Additionally, the MSL said more than 250 players won prizes of at least $100,000 in 2023.

